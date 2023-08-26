Axie Infinity Price Reaches $4.84 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $4.84 or 0.00018602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $682.07 million and $11.95 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019893 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014884 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,044.07 or 1.00044818 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,847,467 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,467.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.84205374 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $14,484,229.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

