Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Position Raised by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,916,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,575 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 3.40% of Autoliv worth $272,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Autoliv by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.8 %

ALV stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $103.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

View Our Latest Report on ALV

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.