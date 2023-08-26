Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $235.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.28.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $215.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $233.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 95.75% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

