AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the July 31st total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.9 days.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AZNCF opened at $135.97 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $153.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.01.

AstraZeneca Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 343.14%.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC ( OTCMKTS:AZNCF Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 271,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,654,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

