ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in ASML by 100.0% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 126.1% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 0.5 %

ASML stock opened at $651.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $256.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $697.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.38.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $1.6281 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.