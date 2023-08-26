Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $5.07 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARESF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

