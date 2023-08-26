Arthelbert Louis Parker Sells 1,650 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.33. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 50.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brink’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brink’s during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 97.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 69.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.