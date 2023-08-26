Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

AROW stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 35,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.68. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 22.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

