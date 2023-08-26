Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Arrow Financial Stock Performance
AROW stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 35,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.68. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 22.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Arrow Financial Company Profile
Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Financial
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.