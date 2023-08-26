Ark One Day Volume Hits $2.03 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $42.96 million and $2.03 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002677 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002249 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002806 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002695 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,168,112 coins and its circulating supply is 175,168,892 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

