ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Holdings Raised by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 608.3% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,527 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

