Ark (ARK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $43.57 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000956 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $43.57 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002626 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002247 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002804 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,182,510 coins and its circulating supply is 175,183,292 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

