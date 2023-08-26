Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $63.09 million and $769,499.06 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00038565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00027566 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

