Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aqua Power Systems Price Performance

Aqua Power Systems stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. Aqua Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

