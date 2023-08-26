Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Aqua Power Systems Price Performance
Aqua Power Systems stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. Aqua Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.
Aqua Power Systems Company Profile
