Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.