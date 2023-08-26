AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen Sells 52,193 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $2,081,456.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,334,208 shares in the company, valued at $53,208,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.1 %

APP stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.95. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $40.69.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.51%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APP. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 74.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 254.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Recommended Stories

