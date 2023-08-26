Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 612 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN traded up $3.65 on Friday, reaching $381.59. 1,022,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.44. The firm has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $393.67.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

View Our Latest Report on Linde

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.