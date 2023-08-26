Angeles Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 2.5% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $16,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,400. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

