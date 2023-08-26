Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,858 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $3,107,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2,799.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 382,392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $38,721,000 after acquiring an additional 369,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 18.4% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.21. 3,000,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

