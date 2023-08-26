Angeles Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.0 %

AbbVie stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.69. 3,275,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,489,006. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $258.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

