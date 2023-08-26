Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 74 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,541,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,431 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

