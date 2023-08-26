Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 365 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.95.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.57. 3,541,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,510. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

