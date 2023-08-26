Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC grew its position in Chevron by 6.0% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 63,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Aldebaran Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.5% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Capital LLC now owns 32,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.5% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,291,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

