Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Angang Steel in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.
Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.
