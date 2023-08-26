Analyzing Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) & Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konami has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Konami 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tenet Fintech Group and Konami, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group -64.98% -40.01% -33.54% Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Konami’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $84.52 million 0.26 -$40.84 million ($0.45) -0.43 Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Tenet Fintech Group. Tenet Fintech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Konami beats Tenet Fintech Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

