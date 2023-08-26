Analyzing AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) and AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlTi Global has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and AlTi Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group $154.50 million 3.24 $40.43 million $16.21 10.51 AlTi Global N/A N/A $8.78 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Diamond Hill Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global.

64.0% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of AlTi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Diamond Hill Investment Group and AlTi Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AlTi Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

AlTi Global has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.84%. Given AlTi Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and AlTi Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group 34.88% 21.32% 14.60% AlTi Global N/A 2.19% 1.21%

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group beats AlTi Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc., provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About AlTi Global

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services. It also provides merchant banking services, such as merger and acquisition advisory, corporate broker, private placements, public company and initial public offering advisory, strategic advisory, independent board advice, and structured finance advisory services; and corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services to entrepreneurs and companies. The company offers investment strategy, asset allocation, investment manager selection, risk management, portfolio construction and implementation, and reporting. In addition, it manages or advises in combined assets; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds; and invests in and supports financial services professionals, as well as provides impact investing advisory, investment manager selection, monitoring, and due diligence services. Further, the company offers coordination of legal-related and strategic business planning, wealth transfer planning, estate planning, research on trustee placement and multi-generational education planning, administrative, tax planning and concierge, and other services. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.