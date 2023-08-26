Analysts Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Target Price at $118.43

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

DLR stock opened at $125.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

