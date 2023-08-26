Analysts Issue Forecasts for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Shares of MUR opened at $44.70 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,942,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,942,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

