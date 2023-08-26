Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.21.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.
In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
