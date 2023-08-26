Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.21.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $178.16 on Friday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.55 and its 200 day moving average is $186.27. The company has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.