Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) CEO Robert C. Daigle Buys 8,250 Shares of Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert C. Daigle purchased 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $70,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,435.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ASYS remained flat at $8.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 56,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,612. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $121.44 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

ASYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

