Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) CEO Robert C. Daigle Acquires 8,250 Shares

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert C. Daigle acquired 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $70,867.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at $259,435.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASYS remained flat at $8.57 on Friday. 56,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,612. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at about $773,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 194.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 97,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

