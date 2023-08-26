Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Trading Up 1.4%

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.94. Approximately 24,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 53,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 107.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.

