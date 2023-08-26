Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.60.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

AMRX opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $4.74.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.49 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 101.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 29,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $121,017.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,772.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 270.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 196,089 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 325,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.