Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 796,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,655,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $132,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 36,909 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $517,095.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,412.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $132,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,354,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,373 shares of company stock worth $1,646,957. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.