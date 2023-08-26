American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Software from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

American Software Stock Performance

AMSWA opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $405.26 million, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.67 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Equities research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in American Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 447,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Software by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 52,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Software by 209.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 15.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,195,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 155,638 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

