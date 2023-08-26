American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.49

Shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.49 and traded as low as $20.30. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 1,449 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Realty Investors Stock Down 0.0 %

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in American Realty Investors by 460.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Realty Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth $216,000.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Recommended Stories

