American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.75 and last traded at $44.75. Approximately 474 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

American Century Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Low Volatility ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVOL. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $619,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF by 539.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

About American Century Low Volatility ETF

The American Century Low Volatility ETF (LVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to create a low-volatility portfolio of US stocks with enhanced risk-adjusted returns. LVOL was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

