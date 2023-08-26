American Century Companies Inc. Sells 54,659 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,665,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,659 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 3.43% of UMB Financial worth $96,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMB Financial stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $93.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $370.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.60 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $570,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

