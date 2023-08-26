American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,146,197 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,736,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146,197 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $79,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Gates Industrial by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Stock Up 0.1 %

GTES stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $936.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.63 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Our Latest Report on GTES

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 17,250,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $199,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,910.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.