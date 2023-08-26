American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 163.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,556 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.07% of Starbucks worth $81,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $436,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.48 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.38. The stock has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBUX

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.