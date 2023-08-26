American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 142,878 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,878 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.20% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $100,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $16,268,800,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $117.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.90. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

