American Century Companies Inc. Has $73.81 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.96% of Clean Harbors worth $73,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total transaction of $503,721.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,947.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total transaction of $503,721.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,947.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $91,587.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,763.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,423,304 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $170.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.71 and a 1-year high of $178.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

