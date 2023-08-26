American Century Companies Inc. Has $113.40 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of J. M. Smucker worth $113,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,351,000 after buying an additional 242,517 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,151 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.50.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $142.08 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $135.44 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.09 and a 200 day moving average of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -455.91%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

