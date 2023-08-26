American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,337 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.40% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $110,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2,278.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $105.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.90 and a 1-year high of $148.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.91). The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -124.62%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

