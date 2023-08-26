American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 255,187 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.36% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $85,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,997.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,997.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $189.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.64 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.90 and a 200 day moving average of $196.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.79.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

