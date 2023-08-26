American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,605,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,010 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $88,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $28,443,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 416,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 275,431 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in AT&T by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in AT&T by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 447,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 80,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on T. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE T opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
