Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. 888 restated an upgrade rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.56.

Shares of AEE opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. Ameren has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $769,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

