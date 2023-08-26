Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NYSE MO opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

