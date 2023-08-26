Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Reduced by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,492 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Altria Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,297 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Altria Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,007,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,452,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

