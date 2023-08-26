Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.69. 20,678,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,544,170. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.77. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $134.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,440 shares of company stock worth $9,178,780 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.