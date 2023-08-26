Alerus Financial Co. (ALRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on October 13th

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Alerus Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Alerus Financial has a payout ratio of 48.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alerus Financial to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 350,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 175,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALRS shares. TheStreet upgraded Alerus Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

